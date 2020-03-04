It’s a big day for Walt Disney World as EPCOT kicks off the start of the Flower & Garden Festival, and Disney's Hollywood Studios opens Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway and Mickey Shorts Theater. But that's not all that's happening! Today three new Disney Parks Washables sets have arrived at Disney Resorts and on shopDisney.
- The seasons may not technically have changed but with the Flower & Garden Festival in full bloom, it might as well be spring!
- With so many exciting things happening at Disney parks this March it made sense for Disney to release not one, but three Disney Parks Wishables series to celebrate spring.
- These new collections are themed after:
- All three sets are available now on shopDisney and feature mystery plush or stand-alone characters. Each collection is a limited release and will only be on sale for a short time.
EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival
- Disney Parks Wishables Mystery Plush- Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival 2020 Series- Micro- Limited Release
- EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2020 mystery plush include:
- Minnie Mouse
- Frushi
- Figment Topiary
- Butterfly
- Two mystery variants
- Mickey Mouse Disney Parks Wishables Plush – Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival 2020 Series- Micro- Limited Release
- Mickey Mouse is enjoying the annual festival and it appears he’s snacking on some tasty fruit.
Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway
- Disney Parks Wishables Mystery Plush- Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway Series- Micro- Limited Release
- Now that the brand new attraction is open, fans can start collecting adorable merchandise inspired by the ride. The mystery set includes:
- Mickey & Minnie Mouse
- Chuuby
- Daisy Duck
- Runnamuck Railroad Engine
- Mystery variant
- Goofy Disney Parks Wishables Plush- Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway- Micro- Limited Release
- Goofy is all decked out in his conductor uniform and he’s ready to take guests on a fun crazy ride through an actual cartoon!
Parks Food Series 2
- Disney Parks Wishables Mystery Plush- Parks Food Series 2- Micro- Limited Release
- Are you hungry yet? Classic snacks from Disney Parks makeup series 2 and include:
- Popcorn
- Churros
- Turkey Leg
- Cotton Candy
- Mickey Mouse Waffle Disney Parks Wishables Plush- Parks Food Series 2- Micro- Limited Release
- It might not be the real thing but it’s pretty darn close! Who doesn't love Mickey Mouse waffles? This new micro plush makes it possible to keep the gooey goodness without having to watch it disappear from your plate, and that’s a win for every foodie fan!
