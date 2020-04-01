New “X-Men” Avatars Available to Select For Disney+ Profiles

Fresh from the Xavier School for Gifted Youngsters comes a few different options to spice up your Disney+ profile as characters from the X-Men are now available as options for your Disney+ avatar!
- Characters from the X-Men series are now available as selections for your Disney+ avatar!
- Disney+ subscribers may already be familiar with the wide variety of avatars available to customize their profile.
- Previously, there was a category of avatars simply labeled “Marvel” featuring Iron Man, Groot, Black Panther, and others. However, the X-Men choices are in their own category altogether.
- The characters offered to choose from are:
- Cyclops
- Wolverine
- Rogue
- Storm
- Beast
- Gambit
- Jubilee
- Jean Grey
- Professor Xavier
- Magneto
- This isn’t the only new addition of avatars to choose from. Recently, Disney+ offered up a selection of characters from Frozen 2 to use as avatars for user’s profiles.
- The character avatars are available to select now!
ICYMI: Other Disney+ News
- Earlier today, Josh Gad took to Instagram and shared a page-and-a-half from the script of his cancelled Disney+ Muppet project, Muppets Live Another Day.
- Disneynature Elephant will now be released on April 3rd, 2020, alongside another Disneynature premiere, Dolphin Reef. You can also read Alex’s reviews for both Elephant and Dolphin Reef now!
- Actor Michael Biehn, who might be remembered from Aliens and The Terminator has reportedly been cast in the second season of popular series, The Mandalorian.
