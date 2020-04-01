New “X-Men” Avatars Available to Select For Disney+ Profiles

Fresh from the Xavier School for Gifted Youngsters comes a few different options to spice up your Disney+ profile as characters from the X-Men are now available as options for your Disney+ avatar!

What’s Happening:

Characters from the X-Men series are now available as selections for your Disney+

series are now available as selections for your Disney+ subscribers may already be familiar with the wide variety of avatars available to customize their profile.

Previously, there was a category of avatars simply labeled “Marvel” featuring Iron Man, Groot, Black Panther, and others. However, the X-Men choices are in their own category altogether.

The characters offered to choose from are: Cyclops Wolverine Rogue Storm Beast Gambit Jubilee Jean Grey Professor Xavier Magneto

This isn’t the only new addition of avatars to choose from. Recently, Disney+ offered up a selection of characters from Frozen 2

The character avatars are available to select now!

