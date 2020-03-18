“Frozen 2” Character Avatars Now Available For Selection on Disney+

It’s definitely easier to “show yourself” while cruising the many offerings of Disney+ with new avatars for your profiles based on characters from Frozen 2.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ tweeted Frozen 2.

Bruni, Kristoff, Sven, Anna, Elsa, Olaf and other favorites from the film will be featured as avatar selections.

Sadly, Samantha will not be an avatar offered for use.

Earlier this month the smash sequel Frozen 2 became available to stream for Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. earlier than thought, perhaps due to world events causing subscribers to be inside with their screens.

As of yesterday, March 17th, The movie is available on Disney+ in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand.

In a press release, Disney said the early addition was about “surprising families with some fun and joy during this challenging period.”

Frozen 2 was originally released in theatres in November and arrived on Blu-ray

What they’re saying:

Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company: “‘Frozen 2’ has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device.”