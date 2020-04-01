Josh Gad Shares Script Excerpt from Cancelled Muppet Project on Instagram

by | Apr 1, 2020 11:00 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Josh Gad just shared a page-and-a-half from the script of his cancelled Disney+ Muppet project, Muppets Live Another Day.

What’s Happening:

  • Josh Gad took to Instagram to share a page from the script of Muppets Live Another Day.
  • The news broke in September that the unannounced Disney+ project had been shelved.
  • In that post, Gad shared a description of the show: “It was meant to be a limited event series that picked up a year after “Muppets Take Manhattan” and was essentially about what happens after you’ve reached the end of the rainbow. It was going to be Muppets by way of “Stranger Things” and feel like a movie spread over 6-8 episodes. Part of the joy for us, by placing the Muppets in the middle of the 1980’s, was to subvert and comment on our current love for all things nostalgia while at the same time allowing the characters to tell a story that would ultimately lead to and end in present day, revealing some secrets along the way.”
  • The project would’ve featured original music from Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, the songwriting team behind Frozen.
  • The script pages feature Rowlf and Steve Martin interacting. If you can’t read the Instagram post, a transcription is below.

The Script Transcribed:

INT. APARTMENT – LIVING ROOM – LATER

CLOSE ON — BROWN FURRY HANDS tickling the ivories. REVEAL — ROWLF sitting at a piano, playing a FUN, PEPPY version of “Chopsticks.” He is accompanied by a BANJO.

Behind the BANJO sits STEVE MARTIN wearing a younger looking GREY WIG. The duo crescendo out of the song and high five.

STEVE MARTIN

Thank you, Rowlf. I just wanted to practice it once before my Grandmother’s funeral.

ROWLF

Of course.

Steve hangs his banjo on his wall alongside 50 other banjos.

STEVE MARTIN

Can I offer you a drink?

ROWLF

I’ll have some milk if you don’t mind.

Martin walks into his kitchen.

STEVE MARTIN (o.s.)

So. Have you spoken to the gang lately?

ROWLF

No. Everybody’s off doing their own thing. And Kermit’s still in seclusion. I don’t think he ever recovered from the poor reception.

Rowlf peruses all of Steve Martin’s PICTURES. Each one is of him in a grey wig, even as a baby.

STEVE MARTIN

Oof. Neither would I. I mean… I’m sure it’ll all work out.

Martin walks out and puts a dog bowl filled with milk on the floor. Rowlf is perplexed.

STEVE MARTIN

Oh, sorry.

(Drops an ice cube in it)

So, what’s next?

ROWLF

Well, aren’t we gearing up for the movie?

STEVE MARTIN

Yeah, about that. See, the studio thinks instead of the Four Amigos, we might be better served doing the Three Amigos.

Beat.

ROWLF

Who’s going to tell Martin Short?

STEVE MARTIN

Sadly, my little canine piano virtuoso, you’re the odd dog out.

ROWLF

(Stunned)

But why?

More Muppets News:

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend