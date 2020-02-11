“The Muppets” Director James Bobin in Early Talks to Helm 20th Century Studios’ “Clue” Remake

James Bobin, director of Disney’s The Muppets and Muppets Most Wanted, is reportedly in early talks to direct 20th Century Studios’ film adaptation of the classic board game Clue, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bobin would join Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, who, through his Maximum Effort productions, is set to produce the new film.

star Ryan Reynolds, who, through his Maximum Effort productions, is set to produce the new film. Jason Bateman was also reported to star in and direct the film back in September Ozark .

. Reynolds however remains attached to the project with plans to star in the film, which would be a remake of the 1985 film that starred Tim Curry, which was based off of the popular board game from Hasbro.

In addition to Maximum Effort, Allspark Pictures, the film division of Hasbro, will also be producing.

The script will be written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who penned the Deadpool scripts as well as Reynolds’ recent Netflix film 6 Underground .

scripts as well as Reynolds’ recent Netflix film . After The Muppets and Muppets Most Wanted, Bobin directed Disney’s Alice Through the Looking Glass in 2016 and Paramount’s Dora and the Lost City of Gold last year.

ICYMI – More 20th Century Studios news: