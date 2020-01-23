Matt Damon, James Mangold Reteaming for Feature Adaptation of “The Force”

Ford V Ferrari star Matt Damon is reportedly teaming up with director James Mangold once again for The Force based on the bestselling novel by Don Winslow.
What’s happening:
- Deadline is reporting that Matt Damon is teaming up with director James Mangold for a feature adaptation of the Don Winslow novel, The Force for 20th Century Studios.
- The pair recently worked together on Fox’s Best Picture Oscar nominated Ford V Ferrari about the 1966 Le Mains race.
- According to Deadline, Damon is attached to star as the novel’s central character, NYPD detective Denny Malone.
- Fox acquired the rights to the novel in a seven figure deal before it became a bestseller in 2017.
- The first draft of the script was written by David Mamet but is reportedly being retooled by Mangold and Scott Frank (Logan).
- Ridley Scott, Shane Salerno, and Kevin Walsh are on board to produce the drama, with Steve Asbell serving as an executive producer on the film.
About The Force:
- “Denny Malone runs an elite crime fighting squad, but bends the law so often that he loses the line between good and evil and becomes ensnared in a pending corruption scandal. To stop the city’s long-simmering racial tensions from exploding, he must reconcile the idealistic guardian he still views himself to be, with the corrupt cop he’s become.”
Of interest:
- FX is reportedly looking to produce a series based on Don Winslow’s book trilogy The Power of the Dog, The Cartel and The Border.
ICYMI:
- Mangold is currently working on a Bob Dylan biopic Going Electric (working title) for Searchlight Pictures. Timothee Chalamet has signed on to play the music legend.