Matt Damon, James Mangold Reteaming for Feature Adaptation of “The Force”

Ford V Ferrari star Matt Damon is reportedly teaming up with director James Mangold once again for The Force based on the bestselling novel by Don Winslow.

What’s happening:

Deadline The Force for 20th Century Studios

for The pair recently worked together on Fox’s Best Picture Oscar nominated Ford V Ferrari about the 1966 Le Mains race.

about the 1966 Le Mains race. According to Deadline, Damon is attached to star as the novel’s central character, NYPD detective Denny Malone.

Fox acquired the rights to the novel in a seven figure deal before it became a bestseller in 2017.

The first draft of the script was written by David Mamet but is reportedly being retooled by Mangold and Scott Frank ( Logan ).

). Ridley Scott, Shane Salerno, and Kevin Walsh are on board to produce the drama, with Steve Asbell serving as an executive producer on the film.

About The Force:

“Denny Malone runs an elite crime fighting squad, but bends the law so often that he loses the line between good and evil and becomes ensnared in a pending corruption scandal. To stop the city’s long-simmering racial tensions from exploding, he must reconcile the idealistic guardian he still views himself to be, with the corrupt cop he’s become.”

Of interest:

FX is reportedly looking to produce a series based on Don Winslow’s book trilogy The Power of the Dog, The Cartel and The Border.

ICYMI: