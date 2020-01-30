20th Century Studios President of Production Emma Watts Resigns

Emma Watts, President of Production at Disney’s 20th Century Studios, has resigned. Disney is expected to name a new leader for her existing creative team in the coming weeks, according to Deadline.

Disney has reported there are no changes to the planned 20th Century Studios development of release dates.

Watts was kept in her position after Disney’s acquisition of Fox last spring, with the plan for her to continue to oversee the production of films for both the big screen and Hulu.

She was also planned to be a key executive in overseeing the upcoming Avatar sequels.

According to Deadline, her departure was not a result of her being forced out but rather her call.

Some of the recent films Watts has overseen have included: Academy Award nominee for Best Picture Ford v. Ferrari Four-time Oscar winner Bohemian Rhapsody The Night at the Museum franchise The X-men series and the spinoff Logan Deadpool

Some of the upcoming projects Watts was set to oversee include Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy and Steven Spielberg’s take on West Side Story .

and . Spielberg addressed Watt’s exit, saying “Emma is a studio executive in title, but a filmmaker at heart. Her support and willingness to take risks is what this business has always thrived on. I can’t wait to see what Emma does next and I’ll work with her again on anything at any time.”

Reynolds tweeted about Watts, saying “ Deadpool would never have happened without Emma Watts. And certainly wouldn’t have been as good. I hope to continue working with her wherever she decides to go.”

Watts has not shared any information regarding her immediate plans.

