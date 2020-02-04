20th Century Studios Logo Unveiled in New TV Spot for “The Call of the Wild”

As we learned last month, Disney has removed the “Fox” name from two of their film studios. Fox Searchlight is now Searchlight Pictures and 20th Century Fox is now 20th Century Studios. A logo for the latter has been revealed in the latest TV spot for The Call of the Wild.

The name change, which was announced a few weeks ago, came as no surprise as the remaining existence of the Fox broadcast network has caused some brand confusion and this simple name change for the Disney-owned assets could remove that problem altogether.

Shortly after the change was announced, the poster for Downhill , Searchlight’s next film, featured “Searchlight Pictures Presents” in its credits.

, Searchlight’s next film, featured “Searchlight Pictures Presents” in its credits. Downhill , which it set to premiere February 14, will be the first film to debut with the new Searchlight Pictures logo.

, which it set to premiere February 14, will be the first film to debut with the new Searchlight Pictures logo. Meanwhile, The Call of the Wild, which will hit theaters on February 21, will be the first film to debut on the 20th Century Studios banner.

While the names of the studios are different, the logos remain largely unchanged and the iconic Fox fanfare will still be present at the start of these films.

More on “The Call of the Wild”:

“Adapted from the beloved literary classic, The Call of the Wild vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s. As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team–and later its leader–Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master.”

The Cast:

Harrison Ford

Omar Sy

Dan Stevens

Karen Gillan

Bradley Whitford

Creative Team:

Directed by: Chris Sanders

Screenplay: Michael Green

Produced by: Erwin Stoff

Executive Producer: Diana Pokorny

Co-Producer/Visual Effects Producer: Ryan Stafford

