New Muppets Merchandise Spotted at World of Disney in Disney Springs

It’s time to play the music, it’s time to light the lights, it’s time to get things started with some Muppet merch tonight! There’s definitely more than green to be seen in a new line of Muppets merchandise spotted at World of Disney!

What’s Happening:

Earlier today, a new line of Muppets merchandise has been spotted at World of Disney in Disney Springs Walt Disney World

The new line features bags, hats, shirts, and more featuring our favorite Muppet characters.

Among the items spotted were two Loungefly bags, one featuring the legendary green frog himself, Kermit, his face adorning the bag and the other sporting his lovely lady-friend, Miss Piggy.

A long sleeve T-shirt featuring a color-blocked pattern with line art of Fozzie, Miss Piggy, Gonzo and others are along the sleeves, with Kermit on the chest.

Leggings featuring primary colors and some of the more common Muppet characters were also spotted.

The drummer from the band, The Electric Mayhem, has his own shirt, a vibrant red tee that says “Unleash the Animal.” A shirt that will no doubtedly keep us….in control.

Kermit has his own T-shirt as well, a bright yellow one with print reminding us who and where he is with the words “Kermit the Frog Here” adorned on the garment.

Another darker T-shirt was displayed that features more primary colors as well as line art featuring the more common Muppets like Gonzo, Fozzie, Kermit, and Miss Piggy.

A white sweater with red trim, as well as red and green print on it spelling out the word “Love” behind Miss Piggy is also displayed.

A black denim jacket is also featured, with generic Muppet iconography on the front lapels, and graphics representing Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem stitched onto the back.

And lastly, A black baseball cap was spotted that contains green stitching, and Kermit the Frog on the front with the words “Hi Ho” above the brim.

