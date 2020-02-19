Photo Update: Regal Eagle Smokehouse Opens at Epcot

Kermit: Hey Sam, is that Epcot restaurant almost ready?

Sam Eagle: Yes, it’s a glorious establishment, a salute to all cook offs but mostly barbeque that will be delighting Guests in the America Pavilion in the near future.

Kermit: You’ve got a minute-and-a-half!

Sam Eagle: *GASP*

With Future World under heavy construction and Epcot closing another quick service food location (Electric Umbrella), the park opened the brand-new Regal Eagle Smokehouse today. As you approach the American Pavilion from the Italy side, you instantly notice something new, a giant grill under a shroud on the border of the outdoor seating area.

Inside the refined Americana establishment, the decor includes colonial cookware and appliances. The decor also brings Guests into the new story for the quick service restaurant. You’ve been invited into Sam Eagle’s Smokehouse where Sam’s Centennial Cook Off is taking place. Entrant information can be found along the walls which include Gonzo, Janice, Rowlf, and Bobo the Bear.

The walk-up counter is now mobile-order friendly and digital screens are able to cycle through images of the menu items (click here for the full menu). Paper menus are available as well.

A staple of any barbecue restaurant worth their salt is a variety of sauces and Regal Eagle Smokehouse is no different. You can serve yourself from six themed pumps which include Blue Ribbon Brisket Savory Spice Sauce, Classic Smokehouse Sauce, Sweet Mustard Sauce, Vinegar Base Sauce, and Ketchup.

The now extinct Electric Umbrella was a fan-favorite because of its self-serve soda fountains. At Regal Eagle Smokehouse, you can serve yourself from three different soda machines.

The indoor dining area has been enhanced with Americana bunting connecting all of the columns.

Just outside the restaurant, a new walk-up window has been added with alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages. This includes frozen mint juleps, texas mule, and moonshine sour in addition to beers and ciders.

Before you go too far, don’t forget to stop by the merchandise cart outside to pick up your Regal Eagle Smokehouse t-shirt ($24.99) and souvenir drinking glass ($14.99) so you can model your American pride for all your friends and house guests.

Be sure to stop by Regal Eagle Smokehouse on your next visit to Epcot to enjoy some delicious barbeque cooked up by your favorite Muppets during this tasty cook-off.