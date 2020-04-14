“Prop Culture” Trailer Features a Look at Some Iconic Movie Props Seen in New Disney+ Series

Disney+ will soon welcome viewers to explore the beloved artifacts from some of their favorite Disney films in the upcoming series Prop Culture. Walt Disney Studios has released a trailer for the coming series, featuring a look at some of those movie props.
- The new Disney+ Original series, Prop Culture, will premiere on May 1 with a full season of eight episodes all released on the same day.
- Prop Culture is hosted by Dan Lanigan who takes fans inside the Walt Disney Archives for an up-close look at props, costumes, set designs, and music from films that include Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Mary Poppins, Tron, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Muppet Movie, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe, and Honey, I Shrunk The Kids.
- The series also visits select locations used in the filming, such as islands from Pirates of the Caribbean and the classic Disneyland attraction.
- Some episodes feature guest stars from the films reuniting with items they haven’t seen in person since they filmed these Disney classics.
ICYMI – More Disney+ news:
- The last trailer for Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ seventh and final season was released recently on StarWars.com and the official Star Wars YouTube channel, showcasing the events of the series’ concluding arc.
- A live-action remake of Disney’s animated Robin Hood is in the works at Disney+.
- Disney+ recently surpassed 50 million global subscribers following its recent international expansion.
- It looks like another reboot is in the works for Disney+. A female-led Doogie Howser, M.D. reboot is reportedly being developed for the streamer.