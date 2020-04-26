Disneyland Paris Releases “Welcome to Spring” Castle Show Themed to “Mary Poppins”

Disneyland Paris has shared a video of their 2016 “Welcome to Spring” castle show themed to Mary Poppins.

What’s Happening:

The show includes Mary Poppins, Bert, and the penguins accompanied by brightly colored dancers.

Songs from Mary Poppins included in the show are “Jolly Holiday,” “Step in Time,” and “Let’s Go Fly a Kite.”

The video is part of the Disneyland Paris Watch Parties video series.

