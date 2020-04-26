Disneyland Paris Releases “Welcome to Spring” Castle Show Themed to “Mary Poppins”

Disneyland Paris has shared a video of their 2016 “Welcome to Spring” castle show themed to Mary Poppins.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris has shared a recording of the 2016 “Welcome to Spring” castle stage show.
- The show includes Mary Poppins, Bert, and the penguins accompanied by brightly colored dancers.
- Songs from Mary Poppins included in the show are “Jolly Holiday,” “Step in Time,” and “Let’s Go Fly a Kite.”
- The video is part of the Disneyland Paris Watch Parties video series.
