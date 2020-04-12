Disneyland Paris Celebrates 28 Years With a Retrospective Video

In celebration of Disneyland Paris’ 28th Anniversary, the resort has shared a video on YouTube that highlights celebrations since the park first opened on April 12th, 1992.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris has shared their second “Disneyland Paris Watch Parties” video highlighting celebrations throughout the 28 years since the park first opened.

The footage includes their opening ceremony, park anniversaries in 5-year increments, and other celebrations like the “Year of a Million Dreams” in 2007.

From lavish parade floats to castle decorations and nighttime spectaculars, the newest video offers a glimpse into nearly three decades of Disney magic from France.

