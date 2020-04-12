Disneyland Paris Celebrates 28 Years With a Retrospective Video

In celebration of Disneyland Paris’ 28th Anniversary, the resort has shared a video on YouTube that highlights celebrations since the park first opened on April 12th, 1992.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris has shared their second “Disneyland Paris Watch Parties” video highlighting celebrations throughout the 28 years since the park first opened.
- The footage includes their opening ceremony, park anniversaries in 5-year increments, and other celebrations like the “Year of a Million Dreams” in 2007.
- From lavish parade floats to castle decorations and nighttime spectaculars, the newest video offers a glimpse into nearly three decades of Disney magic from France.
More Disneyland Paris Watch Parties: