Disneyland Paris Shares Disney Pirate or Princess: Make Your Choice! Full Parade

Disneyland Paris’ new Watch Parties video features the full Disney Pirate or Princess: Make Your Choice! Parade from 2018.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris just shared their third Watch Parties video, a full performance of the Disney Pirate or Princess: Make Your Choice! Parade.

This performance was filmed in 2018 and the parade features a show stop in the hub in front of Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant.

The show features some of Disney’s most beloved pirates and princess characters including Snow White, Cinderella, Aurora, Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, Tiana, Rapunzel, Merida, Moana, Captain Hook, Smee, Peter Pan, Wendy, and Jake. Mickey and Minnie join in the fun in colorful costumes that tie into both themes.

Click here

More Disneyland Paris Watch Parties: