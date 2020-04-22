Disneyland Paris Releases Full “The Forest of Enchantment: A Disney Musical Adventure” Show

Disneyland Paris has shared a video of their full show, “The Forest of Enchantment: A Disney Musical Adventure.”
- As part of the Disneyland Paris Watch Parties series, fans can now watch the full 20-minute show “The Forest of Enchantment: A Disney Musical Adventure.”
- The show ran seasonally in Frontierland at The Chaparral Theater in 2016 and 2017.
- This recording features songs and dialogue in English.
- Characters from Pocahontas, The Jungle Book, Tangled, and Brave appear in this forest-themed show with live singing, dancing, and aerial acrobatics.
