Disneyland Paris Releases Full “The Forest of Enchantment: A Disney Musical Adventure” Show

Disneyland Paris has shared a video of their full show, “The Forest of Enchantment: A Disney Musical Adventure.”

What’s Happening:

As part of the Disneyland Paris Watch Parties series, fans can now watch the full 20-minute show “The Forest of Enchantment: A Disney Musical Adventure.”

The show ran seasonally in Frontierland at The Chaparral Theater in 2016 and 2017.

This recording features songs and dialogue in English.

Characters from Pocahontas, The Jungle Book, Tangled, and Brave appear in this forest-themed show with live singing, dancing, and aerial acrobatics.

