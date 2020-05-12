Learn to Draw Tiana from “The Princess and The Frog” in Today’s #DrawWithDisneyAnimation Video

Disney continues to provide us with great videos as part of the #DrawWithDisneyAnimation series, and today’s is no different as we learn how to draw the lead character from 2009’s The Princess and the Frog, Tiana.

Lead Key Cleanup Animator Rachel Bibb, who worked on the character of Tiana for the 2009 animated classic, The Princess and the Frog, shows us how to draw the character in this nearly 25 minute video.

Bibb has worked on numerous features for Walt Disney Animation Studios, including The Lion King, Pocahontas, Mulan, Tarzan, Lilo & Stitch, Brother Bear, Winnie The Pooh, and Moana. She also contributed her efforts to numerous short films, like The Ballad of Nessie, Paperman, Feast, Get a Horse!, and How To Hook Up Your Home Theater.

Bibb is a clean-up animator, one of the last steps in traditional 2-D animation that makes the character look consistent among all the different animators, so her work is greatly detailed as the drawings are in their final form as they appear in the film.

The Princess and the Frog debuted in December of 2009, and was the first traditional hand-drawn animated feature from Walt Disney Animation Studios since 2004's Home On The Range, wherein the studio switched to mostly computer-animated features, like Chicken Little, Bolt, and Meet the Robinsons.

Tiana, the star of that film (voiced by Anika Noni Rose) is a cook living in New Orleans during the Jazz Age, with dreams of opening a restaurant of her own. In a desperate attempt to achieve her goal, Tiana shares a kiss with a prince that had been magically transformed into a frog and in doing so, Tiana falls victim to the curse as well, setting off an adventure down in the bayou to find a cure.

