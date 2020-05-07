Learn to Draw Pinocchio in Today’s #DrawWithDisneyAnimation

As we know, Walt Disney Animation Studios has been releasing daily videos that teach us how to draw famous Disney characters called #DrawWithDisneyAnimation. The majority of the videos have taught us how to draw fairly recent characters, like our friends from Frozen 2, or Wreck-It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks The Internet. Today, Director of Frozen 2, Chris Buck, surprised us with a little bit of legacy and teaches us how to draw his favorite classic character, Pinocchio.
- Chris Buck, Director of Frozen, Frozen 2, and the short, Frozen Fever leads todays #DrawWithDisneyAnimation video and is teaching viewers how to draw his favorite Disney character, Pinocchio.
- Pinocchio, the titular character from the 1940 animated classic, is the eldest character the video series has given us a tutorial on how to draw. The videos usually focus on more recent characters (Rapunzel, Elsa, Vanellope Von Schweetz), with a few legacy characters (Baloo) peppered in.
- Chris Buck is no stranger to the art of animation, having directed Tarzan and every entry in the Frozen franchise. Before that, he was an animator on many of Disney’s films including The Fox and The Hound, The Black Cauldron, The Little Mermaid, and Oliver and Company before leaving for a while and returning for Pocahontas, and Home on the Range.
- Pinocchio was released in 1940 to great acclaim, and is the second film to be released by what has become the Walt Disney Animation Studios, after Snow White and Seven Dwarfs. It follows the story of a little wooden puppet who is brought to life by the magical Blue Fairy and must listen to his conscience (Jiminy Cricket) as he encounters different villains and even monsters in order to become a real boy.