Learn to Draw Pinocchio in Today’s #DrawWithDisneyAnimation

As we know, Walt Disney Animation Studios has been releasing daily videos that teach us how to draw famous Disney characters called #DrawWithDisneyAnimation. The majority of the videos have taught us how to draw fairly recent characters, like our friends from Frozen 2, or Wreck-It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks The Internet. Today, Director of Frozen 2, Chris Buck, surprised us with a little bit of legacy and teaches us how to draw his favorite classic character, Pinocchio.

What’s Happening:

Chris Buck, Director of Frozen, Frozen 2, and the short, Frozen Fever leads todays #DrawWithDisneyAnimation video and is teaching viewers how to draw his favorite Disney character, Pinocchio.

Pinocchio, the titular character from the 1940 animated classic, is the eldest character the video series has given us a tutorial on how to draw.