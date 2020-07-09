ESPN has announced that starting next Monday, the weekday afternoon schedule will return to its regular format, with the return of full shows and complete line-up.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN’s weekday afternoon lineup returns Monday, July 13, to its regular schedule, including the return to a full 30-minute presentation of Jalen & Jacoby (4 p.m. ET), Highly Questionable (4:30 p.m.), Around the Horn (5 p.m.) and Pardon the Interruption (5:30 p.m.).
- The lineup will continue to lead off with a two-hour SportsCenter at noon, followed by 60-minute editions NFL Live and The Jump leading into Jalen & Jacoby. All the programming will continue to be produced as they have been recently, with commentators appearing predominantly from remote locations. Programming is subject to change pending live event telecasts.
- ESPN’s Weekday Afternoon Schedule (Starting July 13):
- Noon – SportsCenter
- 2:00 PM – NFL Live
- 3:00 PM – The Jump
- 4:00 PM – Jalen & Jacoby
- 4:30 PM – Highly Questionable
- 5:00 PM – Around the Horn
- 5:30 PM – Pardon the Interruption
- 6:00 PM – SportsCenter
ICYMI More ESPN News:
- Following the success of The Last Dance about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, ESPN Films is planning to bring another sport and franchise into the spotlight. ESPN Films and Jimmy Kimmel will produce a new baseball documentary series about the 1986 Mets.
- ESPN Radio will unveil a powerful new weekday lineup beginning Monday, August 17, featuring signature, multi-platform personalities, all of whom either currently work on or previously hosted shows on ESPN Radio.
- 2020 Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell will open with a special doubleheader on July 26, along with multiple appearances during the season by the Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals. Seven Nationally Televised Games in Four Days on ESPN will start the 2020 MLB Season.