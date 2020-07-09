ESPN’s Weekday Afternoon Lineup Returns

ESPN has announced that starting next Monday, the weekday afternoon schedule will return to its regular format, with the return of full shows and complete line-up.

What’s Happening:

ESPN Jalen & Jacoby (4 p.m. ET), Highly Questionable (4:30 p.m.), Around the Horn (5 p.m.) and Pardon the Interruption (5:30 p.m.).

All the programming will continue to be produced as they have been recently, with commentators appearing predominantly from remote locations. Programming is subject to change pending live event telecasts.



