ESPN Films, Jimmy Kimmel to Produce Multi-Part Documentary About 1986 Mets

Following the success of The Last Dance about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, ESPN Films is planning to bring another sport and franchise into the spotlight. ESPN Films and Jimmy Kimmel will produce a new baseball documentary series about 1986 Mets.

What’s Happening:

ESPN Films has announced the group is in production on an upcoming project centered on the 1986 Mets.

Jimmy Kimmel is attached to executive produce along with Major League Baseball’s Nick Trotta.

The multi-part documentary will feature hours of never-before-seen footage of the ‘86 Mets team, made up of larger-than-life characters whose exploits on and off the field symbolized a unique moment in time for New York City and baseball history.

Additional details will be announced at a later date.

Synopsis:

The new documentary will focus on the incredible season of one of baseball’s most dominant and iconoclastic teams whose legendary World Series comeback was merely the climax of an epic tale of ambition and swagger set in a city that was synonymous with excess.

