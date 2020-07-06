ESPN to Exclusively Televise MLB Opening Night Presented by John Deere Doubleheader on July 23

Jul 6, 2020

2020 Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell will open with a special doubleheader on July 26, along with multiple appearances during the season by the Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals. Seven Nationally Televised Games in Four Days on ESPN will start the 2020 MLB Season.

What’s Happening:

  • ESPN today, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, announced its 2020 MLB television schedule for Opening Night, Opening Day and Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell.
  • The season will begin on Thursday, July 23, with two exclusive Opening Night presented by John Deere game telecasts on ESPN, including the New York Yankees and Gerrit Cole visiting the defending World Series Champion Washington Nationals and Max Scherzer at 7 p.m. ET. ESPN will continue its Opening Night coverage at 10 p.m. when the Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts host the San Francisco Giants and Johnny Cueto.
  • ESPN’s MLB season-opening slate continues on Friday, July 24, with an Opening Day presented by John Deere tripleheader. At 4 p.m., the New York Mets and Jacob deGrom will host the Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuña, Jr. At 7 p.m., the Chicago Cubs, led by new manager David Ross, will host the Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich. At 10 p.m., the Los Angeles Angels and Mike Trout visit the Oakland Athletics and Matt Olson. (Select games on July 24 may be subject to local blackout restrictions.)
  • The 2020 Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell season begins with a special doubleheader on July 26, with the Mets hosting the Braves in their season-opening series finale at 7 p.m. At 10 p.m., the Dodgers host the Giants, in their season-opening series finale. In total ESPN will televise seven season-opening games in four days. All MLB games on ESPN are available to stream via the ESPN App.
  • As previously announced, the 2020 ESPN Sunday Night Baseball team features play-by-play voice Matt Vasgersian, World Series Champion and analyst Alex Rodriguez and ESPN Senior MLB Insider Buster Olney reporting. Vasgersian and Rodriguez enter their third seasons on Sunday Night Baseball, while Olney will begin his 10th season. Sunday Night Baseball is the exclusive, national MLB game of the week, generally airing at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and streaming via the ESPN App.
  • Following the special July 26 doubleheader, ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball schedule continues on August 2, when the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge host their long-time rivals, the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts at 7 p.m. More 2020 Sunday Night Baseball highlights:
    • Multiple appearances by the Braves, Red Sox, Cubs, Yankees, Phillies and Cardinals;
    • Yankees vs. Red Sox, Cardinals vs. Cubs, Braves vs. Phillies scheduled for two games each;
    • Back-to-back Braves vs. Phillies matchups slated for August 23 and August 30.
  • More information, including ESPN’s weekday MLB game selections, commentator assignments and coverage plans, will be announced soon. Selections for the final two Sunday Night Baseball games will be made up to two weeks prior to the date.

2020 Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell schedule:

  • Sun. July 26th 7:00 PM Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets
  • Sun. July 26th 10:00 PM San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
  • Sun. Aug 2nd 7:00 PM Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees
  • Sun. Aug 9th 7:00 PM Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
  • Sun. Aug 16th 7:00 PM Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees
  • Sun. Aug 23rd 7:00 PM Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves
  • Sun. Aug 30th 7:00 PM Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies
  • Sun. Sept 6th 7:00 PM St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs
  • Sun. Sept 13th 8:00 PM TBD
  • Sun. Sept 20th 7:00 PM TBD
 
 
