ESPN to Debut New Weekday Radio Lineup in August With Mike Greenberg Returning to Radio

ESPN Radio will unveil a powerful new weekday lineup beginning Monday, August 17, featuring signature, multi-platform personalities, all of whom either currently work on or previously hosted shows on ESPN Radio. Mike Greenberg, who co-hosted one of the most successful sports talk radio shows in history for 18 years, will return to host The Mike Greenberg Show from noon-2 PM ET.

All hosts will also appear across ESPN’s TV and digital shows, podcasts and more to further compelling, informative and entertaining discussions on key topics for fans throughout the day.

All ESPN Radio shows will feature newsmakers and topical sports and celebrity guests in addition to fan interaction via calls and on social media.

The complete weekday lineup includes: Keyshawn, Jay and Zubin: 6 – 10 AM: The schedule begins with the premiere of ESPN Radio’s new morning show, Keyshawn, Jay and Zubin, from 6-10 AM NFL Live analyst and Super Bowl Champion Keyshawn Johnson will co-host, alongside NBA and college basketball analyst Jay Williams and SportsCenter anchor Zubin Mehenti. The trio will discuss the morning’s top stories and overnight developments with their own perspective and analysis. Johnson – who has headlined a morning show for 710AM ESPN in Los Angeles since 2016 – will regularly appear on Get Up and First Take. Williams – who is regularly heard as a guest across ESPN Radio’s studio show lineup – will continue his role on NBA Countdown and appear across the network’s TV studio programming. Mehenti has been a consistent weekend voice on ESPN Radio in recent months and will also continue to host select editions of SportsCenter going forward. The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz: 10 AM – Noon: The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz will follow from 10 AM-noon. The show has been part of the national ESPN Radio weekday lineup since 2015 and features Dan Le Batard – host of Highly Questionable and the South Beach Sessions podcast – and Jon “Stugotz” Weiner – host of the Stupodity podcast – connecting with listeners through their unique blend of self-deprecating humor, insightful guests, and thoughtful conversation. Given the show also has a very engaged digital following, Le Batard will continue to expand his reach in the podcast space through the Le Batard and Friends Network. The Mike Greenberg Show: Noon – 2 PM: Host of ESPN’s morning show Get Up, Mike Greenberg makes his highly anticipated return to ESPN Radio. The show will regularly feature his unique take on many of the trending topics from that morning’s Get Up. Greenberg previously co-hosted Mike & Mike for almost two decades and was inducted in to the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2018. The Max Kellerman Show: 2 – 4 PM: Featured commentator on ESPN’s marquee morning debate show First Take and host of Max on Boxing Max Kellerman will make his national ESPN Radio debut with The Max Kellerman Show from 2-4 PM Kellerman will regularly expand on the most-timely debates from that day’s edition of First Take from his point of view, further discussions on the latest boxing news and much more. Kellerman previously hosted shows for ESPN Radio in both the Los Angeles and New York markets. Chiney and Golic Jr.: 4 – 7 PM: Two-time WNBA All-Star Chiney Ogwumike will be joined by ESPN Radio’s Mike Golic Jr. from 4-7 PM for Chiney and Golic Jr. The duo – who regularly contribute to ESPN’s digital shows surrounding major events and the network’s additional studio programming – will engage with fans while discussing topics of the day and looking ahead at the night’s events. Ogwumike will also regularly appear on SportsCenter, Get Up, First Take, WNBA and NBA programming and provide analysis for men’s college basketball.Ogwumike said, “I cherish this moment and opportunity, now more than ever. To co-host a daily, national platform is a reflection of ESPN’s understanding that voices like mine matter. I am thrilled to represent this rising generation alongside my new teammate Golic Jr., a close friend and exceptional talent.” Spain and Fitz: 7 – 9 PM : Award-winning writer for espnW and ESPN Radio host Sarah Spain – who also appears on the network’s Highly Questionable and Around the Horn – will be reunited with former co-host Jason Fitz – who will also continue as a leading commentator for ESPN’s digital shows and special event programming. Spain and Fitz – which the duo previously hosted together from January 2018-May 2019 – will pick up where it left off, entertaining listeners with insightful conversation on the day’s trending topics and under-the-radar stories. Freddie and Fitzsimmons: 9 PM – 1 AM: The weekday lineup culminates with Freddie and Fitzsimmons, led by veteran radio host Freddie Coleman and football sideline reporter and analyst Ian Fitzsimmons, from 9 PM-1 AM Coleman and Fitzsimmons take fans inside the sports news and events of the day with inviting conversation, strong opinions and reactions as that night’s events unfold.

ESPN Radio’s weekday lineup can be heard nationally on SiriusXM, the ESPN App and ESPNRadio.com as well as via digital distributers Apple Music, iHeartRadio and TuneIn.

Keyshawn, Jay and Zubin will be simulcast on ESPN2 from 6-8 AM and ESPNEWS from 6-10 AM.

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, The Mike Greenberg Show, The Max Kellerman Show and Chiney and Golic Jr. will all be simulcast on ESPNEWS. What they’re saying: Mike Greenberg: “In radio there is an intimacy in the relationship with the audience that is different from any other medium. I have always enjoyed that and am really looking forward to rediscovering it.”

"Our new lineup will provide sports fans informative and engaging content throughout the week from hosts who all have radio experience. They know how to connect with fans and keep them invested in the programming. Our listeners will hear diverse perspectives on key topics from some of the most talented, knowledgeable and contemporary voices in the industry."

David Roberts, ESPN senior vice president, production: "This lineup and approach underscores our commitment to expanding the scope and impact of some of our industry's most versatile voices throughout the day and night"

