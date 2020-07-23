Disney Parks Collection x BaubleBar Coming to shopDisney July 30

Later this month a new Disney Parks Collection will arrive on shopDisney, this time by jewelry designer BaubleBar. The trendy assortment of Disney-themed accessories will be available starting on July 30th.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Fashion jeweler, BaubleBar is coming soon to shopDisney! This morning, shopDisney shared a tweet stating new styles would be debuting online on July 30.
- While details haven’t been released, pictures indicate that the Disney Parks Collection x BaubleBar will include some fun earrings featuring Mickey and Friends.
Oh boy! @baublebar is coming to shopDisney! Shop the new looks starting July 30th. #MickeyFriendsStayTrue pic.twitter.com/2lcOeB8bIH
— shopDisney (@shopDisney) July 23, 2020
- In addition to dressy and fun earrings, BaubleBar also designs necklaces, bracelets, rings, and even has design your own phone cases that offer cute and unique looks.
- If you're planning a trip to Disney and don’t have masks yet, BaubleBar a fashionable selection of cloth masks so everyone can look hip and trendy while keeping themselves safe.
- Disney fans will be able to purchase the Disney Parks Collection x BaubleBar on shopDisney on July 30th.
More shopDisney Fashion:
- This month, shopDisney has had some really fun releases. Among our favorites are the Dooney & Bourke Skyliner Bag, Jungle Cruise Dress, and Disneyland 65th Anniversary Collection: