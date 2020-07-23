Disney Parks Collection x BaubleBar Coming to shopDisney July 30

Later this month a new Disney Parks Collection will arrive on shopDisney, this time by jewelry designer BaubleBar. The trendy assortment of Disney-themed accessories will be available starting on July 30th.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

While details haven’t been released, pictures indicate that the Disney Parks Collection x BaubleBar will include some fun earrings featuring Mickey and Friends.

Oh boy! @baublebar is coming to shopDisney! Shop the new looks starting July 30th. #MickeyFriendsStayTrue pic.twitter.com/2lcOeB8bIH — shopDisney (@shopDisney) July 23, 2020

