Disneyland 65th Anniversary Collection Now Available on shopDisney

How are you enjoying Disneyland Resort’s 65th anniversary? If you said “shopping” you’ve come to the right place! To mark this special occasion, shopDisney has released new items that celebrate six decades of magic and memories at the Happiest Place on Earth!

On top of all the great commemorative merchandise available to fans, today only (July 17), spend $65 or more and pick up a FREE 65th Anniversary Lithograph Set with the code 65TH at checkout!

Spirit Jersey

“Wish a ‘Happy Birthday’ to The Happiest Place on Earth in this spectacular Spirit Jersey sparkling with iridescent pixie dust.”

Mini Backpack

This adorable new addition from Loungefly features Mickey and Minnie standing in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle. Instead of the usual pink and blue of the famous abode, this bag gives a different take with bold primary colors to give it a unique look.

Ornament

“The magic will hang around awhile longer with this collectible commemorative ornament. Featuring sculpted Mickey and Minnie figures backed by Sleeping Beauty Castle, it's a sparkling souvenir of Disneyland's 65th Anniversary to remember always.”

Plush

Cute, lovable, and extremely cuddly, these Disneyland themed plush are must-haves for Disney fans of all ages!

