New Jungle Cruise and Jungle Book Items Arrive at shopDisney

shopDisney has released the new Jungle Cruise items that debuted earlier this week at Downtown Disney in Disneyland. First up is the Jungle Cruise Funko POP! Rides vinyl figure of a Skipper on the Congo Queen for $39.99.
The Jungle Cruise Dress caused quite a sensation at the Disney Dress Shop and now you can bring it home for $128, available in sizes XS to Plus3X. It features mid century stylized attraction icons and foliage patterns on a beautiful water blue color.
Dooney and Bourke fans will love the new The Jungle Book collection of bags and wallets available in three sizes.
The Jungle Book Tote by Dooney & Bourke – $298
The Jungle Book Zip Satchel by Dooney & Bourke – $268
The Jungle Book Wallet by Dooney & Bourke | shopDisney
Collectors can also pick up the new Disney Parks Designer Collection ears designed by Trina Turk for $58.
Outside of the Adventureland theme is the new Inside Out dress inspired by the Pixar film for $128 in sizes XS to Plus3X.
You can find all of these hot new releases on shopDisney.