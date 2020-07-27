RockLove Welcomes Stitch to the ‘Ohana With New Collection

RockLove is bringing out the summer vibes with their new Lilo & Stitch collection. Featuring two stunning pieces that are playful and pretty, this latest release celebrates Stitch at his happiest moments. Whether you’re a fan of his all out silliness or his ukulele skills, you can bring a little joy to any ensemble with these earrings and necklace.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Stitch Necklace

“Sculpted in solid sterling silver, adorable Stitch plays his ukulele! Antiqued for detail, the weighty three-dimensional pendant hangs from a sterling silver adjustable cable chain. Chain = 18 inch + 2 inch extender (20 inch overall).”

Stitch Earrings

“Carved sterling silver, Stitch is sculpted in life-like detail, capturing his mischievous smile! Antiqued for emphasis, the three-dimensional earrings hang from nickel-free sterling silver french hook ear wires and are comfortably lightweight for everyday wear.”

