First Look at New “The Child” Necklace from RockLove

With each passing day, it seems that more and more merchandise featuring the internet phenomenon, The Child (or “Baby Yoda”) from the Disney+ original series, The Mandalorian becomes available. Today, StarWars.com shared a look at a new necklace so you too can wear your love of the mysterious and adorable new character.

What’s Happening:

This is the way. Soon you can become a clan of two with The RockLove’s “The Child” Necklace.

With a charming smile and curious outstretched hand, The Child from The Mandalorian comes alive in a new piece by RockLove jewelry.

comes alive in a new piece by RockLove jewelry. RockLove CEO and designer Allison Cimino says she barely made it through the credits of the first chapter in the new live-action Disney+

While fans have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of new products featuring the pint-sized member of the clan of two, Cimino and her team were hard at work trying to capture every precise detail.

Each pendant is individually distressed and antiqued by hand, meaning no two pendants are alike.

The pendant also includes a heavy adjustable 24-inch sterling silver curb chain, by RockLove.

What They’re Saying:

RockLove CEO and designer Allison Cimino: “This is an extremely challenging project, tweaking over and over, trying to make one perfect sculpt that celebrates an entire season’s worth of love for the Child. We were particularly focused on all the minute details, from his tiny button nose to each finger and toe nail. His mouth is down-turned but we didn’t want him to look sad or stern. Most difficult was the shape of the eyes and brows, which express fragility, concern, and curiosity all at once. We had to keep tweaking the eyes and forehead wrinkles to get it right, adding hand-painted glossy black enamel to the pupils, so that the Child looked content…like he’s eagerly reaching for Mando’s silver ball.”