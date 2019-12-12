New Baby Yoda Merchandise Available for Pre-Order from Entertainment Earth

The Baby Yoda craze continues to grow with each new episode of The Mandalorian on Disney+ and now Entertainment Earth has several new products from Hasbro for those looking to add “The Child” to their collection.

These six new products will be coming in May 2020 and are available now for pre-order.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child 6 1/2-Inch Action Figure

Bring the power of the Force to your desk!

Remarkable 6 1/2-inch tall action figure features arm and head articulation.

Pre-order now for $19.99!

Star Wars The Mandalorian Baby Bounties Hold Me and Ball Mini-Figures

Somebody wants a hug.

You get two “Baby Yoda” mini-figures in this super-cute set!

One has its arms spread in welcome. The other offers you a ball.

Pre-order now for $15.99!

Star Wars The Mandalorian Baby Bounties Frog and Force Mini-Figures

Maybe eating frogs increases your “Force power.”

You get two “Baby Yoda” mini-figures in this super-cute set!

One shows The Child enjoying a frog snack. The other is reaching out with the Force!

You’ll have twice the fun with these mini-figures in your collection!

Pre-order now for $15.99!

Star Wars The Mandalorian Baby Bounties Soup and Blanket Mini-Figures

Two “Baby Yoda” bounties for you, hunter!

The Child is sipping soup in one mini-figure and wrapped in a blanket in the other.

You’ll have twice the fun with these tiny green aliens in your collection!

Pre-order now for $15.99!

Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child 7 1/2-Inch Electronic Plush Toy

If you love Baby Yoda, you’ll also love this adorable electronic plush!

The Child comes with a bone broth bowl and a desert toad.

Squeeze huggable “Baby Yoda” to hear authentic sounds from the show!

Pre-order now for $24.99!

Star Wars The Black Series The Mandalorian The Child Action Figure

The Black Series presents… The Child!

Fantastic 6-inch scale action figure features 7 points of articulation.

“Baby Yoda” comes with bone broth bowl, a shift knob, and a desert toad!

Pre-order now $9.99!

Entertainment Earth has even more adorable Baby Yoda merchandise available for pre-order here.