August Disney Parks Wishables: Jungle Cruise

Happy Wishables Wednesday! Well, almost. Today, shopDisney gave fans and collectors a rare treat and shared a sneak peek at tomorrow’s new release: Jungle Cruise!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- shopDisney’s latest Disney Parks Wishables series focuses on the world famous Jungle Cruise attractions.
- This morning, Disney Tweeted a picture of the upcoming release:
If you like the look of tomorrow's Wishable release, it's the all-new Jungle Cruise Wishables! And if you don't like the look of it, well then it's a Scar plush. https://t.co/FIW9rNaDEo pic.twitter.com/pFaNkMPsEG
— shopDisney (@shopDisney) August 4, 2020
- The August collection will feature five plush cuties with four being mystery plush and one available as a standalone collectible.
- The series includes:
- Hippopotamus
- Jungle Cruise Skipper
- Jungle Cruise Boat
- Tiger
- Gorilla
- Each plush (standalone and mystery bag) retails for $9.99.
- Be sure to visit shopDisney tomorrow to add these adorable plush to your collection. In the meantime, check out these other adorable Wishables series currently available online: