August Disney Parks Wishables: Jungle Cruise

Happy Wishables Wednesday! Well, almost. Today, shopDisney gave fans and collectors a rare treat and shared a sneak peek at tomorrow’s new release: Jungle Cruise!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

shopDisney’s latest Disney Parks Wishables series focuses on the world famous Jungle Cruise attractions.

This morning, Disney Tweeted a picture of the upcoming release: