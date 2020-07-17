Special July Wishables: Disneyland 65th Anniversary Series

Welcome to a special Wishables Friday! In honor of Disneyland’s 65th anniversary, shopDisney has released a new collection of attraction-themed plush celebrating Walt’s original Magic Kingdom. This series features a total of five designs, four blind bag characters and one standalone whale.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s happening:
- The Disney Parks Wishables series continues with another release celebrating the Disneyland Resort.
- Today, shopDisney debuted the Disneyland 65th Anniversary Series which features characters and ride vehicles from five classic attractions.
- Don’t miss out on your chance to collect a little bit of Disney history and commemorate the Park’s milestone anniversary!
- Disney Parks Wishables Mystery Plush – Disneyland 65th Anniversary Series – Limited Release | shopDisney
- The Disneyland 65th Anniversary Series mystery plush include:
- Mr. Toad
- Skyway Bucket
- Barker bird
- Alice in Wonderland attraction ride vehicle
- Monstro Disney Parks Wishables Plush – Disneyland 65th Anniversary Series – Micro – Limited Release | shopDisney
- “Fans of the Storybook Land Canal Boats attraction will have a whale of a time with this Monstro Disney Parks Wishables Plush—he may be small in size but he's big on hugs!”