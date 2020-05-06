May Disney Parks Wishables: Country Bear Jamboree

Welcome to another Wishables Wednesday! shopDisney has picked a Magic Kingdom attraction for the month of May—Country Bear Jamboree! This collection features a total of seven designs, six blind bag characters and one standalone bear.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s happening:

The Disney Parks Whisables series continues with another release celebrating a Walt Disney World

Today, shopDisney debuted the Country Bear Jamboree series which features four known designs, two mystery variants, and one stand-alone character—Big Al.

Now’s not the time to hibernate! These micro cuties are a limited release and won’t be around for long.

Country Bear Jamboree

Disney Parks Wishables Mystery Plush – Country Bear Jamboree Series – Micro – Limited Release

This collection includes: Henry Teddi Barra Baby Oscar One plush representing Bunny, Bubbles and Buelah Two mystery variants

Which character will you get? The only way to find out is to open the bag!

