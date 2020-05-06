May Disney Parks Wishables: Country Bear Jamboree

Welcome to another Wishables Wednesday! shopDisney has picked a Magic Kingdom attraction for the month of May—Country Bear Jamboree! This collection features a total of seven designs, six blind bag characters and one standalone bear.
What’s happening:
- The Disney Parks Whisables series continues with another release celebrating a Walt Disney World attraction .
- Today, shopDisney debuted the Country Bear Jamboree series which features four known designs, two mystery variants, and one stand-alone character—Big Al.
- Now’s not the time to hibernate! These micro cuties are a limited release and won’t be around for long.
Country Bear Jamboree
- Disney Parks Wishables Mystery Plush – Country Bear Jamboree Series – Micro – Limited Release
- This collection includes:
- Henry
- Teddi Barra
- Baby Oscar
- One plush representing Bunny, Bubbles and Buelah
- Two mystery variants
- Which character will you get? The only way to find out is to open the bag!
- Frozen Ever After (December)