Marvel Shares Cover for “Shang-Chi #1”

Shang-Chi embarks on the adventure of a lifetime when his new series launches this September. Written by Eisner Award-winning writer Gene Luen Yang (American Born Chinese) with incredible art by Dike Ruan (Spider-Verse, Black Cat) and Philip Tan (Uncanny X-Men), “Shang-Chi #1” will mark the beginning of a bold new era for the master of martial arts.
- When an ancient and evil secret society calls upon him, Shang-Chi will be forced to return to a life of danger he thought he left behind and undertake an epic quest of family, betrayal, and justice.
- To get a taste of what’s in store for Marvel’s greatest fighter, check out superstar artist Ron Lim’s exhilarating variant showing Shang-Chi doing what he does best, and don’t miss “Shang-Chi #1” when it hits stands this September.
ICYMI – More Marvel news:
- Spider-Man is coming to the upcoming video game Marvel’s Avengers through an update that will be released in early 2021, exclusive to PlayStation systems.
- Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Collectibles are celebrating the best of the X-Men and the latest 2-pack features Rogue and Pyro. The duo is available for pre-order from Entertainment Earth, and is expected to arrive in October.
- Marvel HQ shared a detailed video getting into the backstory of Venom in conjunction with Spider-Man: Maximum Venom on Disney XD.
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR hit stores earlier this month and has been making some noise in the video game world. Now, you can enjoy some of that noise yourself as the soundtrack for the game is available to download.