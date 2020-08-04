Marvel Shares Cover for “Shang-Chi #1”

Shang-Chi embarks on the adventure of a lifetime when his new series launches this September. Written by Eisner Award-winning writer Gene Luen Yang (American Born Chinese) with incredible art by Dike Ruan (Spider-Verse, Black Cat) and Philip Tan (Uncanny X-Men), “Shang-Chi #1” will mark the beginning of a bold new era for the master of martial arts.

When an ancient and evil secret society calls upon him, Shang-Chi will be forced to return to a life of danger he thought he left behind and undertake an epic quest of family, betrayal, and justice.

To get a taste of what’s in store for Marvel’s greatest fighter, check out superstar artist Ron Lim’s exhilarating variant showing Shang-Chi doing what he does best, and don’t miss “Shang-Chi #1” when it hits stands this September.

ICYMI – More Marvel news: