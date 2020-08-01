The History of Marvel’s Venom Explained in Detailed Video from Marvel HQ

Have you ever wondered about the origin of Spider-Man’s greatest villains? Well, Marvel HQ shared a detailed video getting into the backstory of Venom in conjunction with Spider-Man: Maximum Venom on Disney XD.
- The video explores the history of the villainous Knull and his creation of the Klyntar, the alien race that eventually spawned Venom.
- Knull made his first Marvel Comics appearance in Donny Cates’ 2018 “Venom” run.
- Mack recently took a look at the history of the Venom symbiote.
More on Spider-Man: Maximum Venom:
- Spider-Man: Maximum Venom debuted its third season back in April.
- Comprised of six one-hour specials and featuring appearances by favorite Marvel characters including Captain Marvel, Groot, Dr. Strange and Star-Lord, the new season follows Spider-Man as he is pushed to his breaking point after Venom summons an earth-shattering threat from its home planet.
- The guest voice cast for season three includes:
- Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) as Head Administrator
- Sofia Wylie (Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) as Ironheart/Riri Williams
- Disney Channel’s ZOMBIES 2 stars Meg Donnelly, Kylee Russell and Carla Jeffery as Symbiote Sisters Scream, Scorn and Mania, respectively.
- Additionally, Felicia Day (The Guild) joins the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom cast as Mary Jane Watson, who makes her debut appearance in the new season.
- The rest of the cast includes:
- Robbie Daymond (Costume Quest) as Peter Parker/Spider-Man
- Ben Pronsky (Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures) as Venom
- Fred Tatasciore (Marvel’s Avengers Assemble) as Max Modell
- Nadji Jeter (Disney Channel’s Jessie) as Miles Morales
- Melanie Minichino (Blaze and the Monster Machine) as Anya Corazon/Spider-Girl
- Laura Bailey (Marvel’s Avengers Assemble) as Gwen Stacy/Ghost-Spider
- Scott Menville (The 7D) as Grady Scraps
- Max Mittelman (Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir) as Harry Osborn/Hobgoblin
- Yuri Lowenthal (Ben 10: Omniverse) as Curt Connors
- Nancy Linari (The Addams Family) as Aunt May
- Produced by Marvel Animation, the series’ award-winning creative team the following executive producers:
- Alan Fine (Marvel’s The Avengers)
- Joe Quesada (Marvel’s Avengers Assemble)
- Dan Buckley (Marvel’s Avengers Assemble)
- Cort Lane (Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man)
- Eric Radomski (Marvel’s Avengers Assemble)
- Marsha Griffin (Marvel’s Avengers Assemble)