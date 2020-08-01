The History of Marvel’s Venom Explained in Detailed Video from Marvel HQ

Have you ever wondered about the origin of Spider-Man’s greatest villains? Well, Marvel HQ shared a detailed video getting into the backstory of Venom in conjunction with Spider-Man: Maximum Venom on Disney XD.

The video explores the history of the villainous Knull and his creation of the Klyntar, the alien race that eventually spawned Venom.

Knull made his first Marvel Comics appearance in Donny Cates’ 2018 “Venom” run

