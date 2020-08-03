Spider-Man Coming to PlayStation Editions of “Marvel’s Avengers” Video Game

Spider-Man is coming to the upcoming video game Marvel’s Avengers through an update that will be released in early 2021, exclusive to PlayStation systems.
What’s Happening:
- The PlayStation Blog just revealed that your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man will be swinging into the eagerly anticipated Marvel’s Avengers video game in early 2021.
- The character will be available through a downloadable update at no additional charge to fans who purchase the game.
- Spider-Man will only be available to PlayStation versions of the game, meaning the same game on Xbox One will be missing out on this character.
- The update will also include an in-game event that introduces Spidey to the rest of the Avengers team that will include a series of challenges.
- Like other characters, Spider-Man will have multiple cosmetic updates, but additional details have not yet been unveiled.
- Marvel’s Avengers will launch on PS4 on September 4, 2020 and on PS5 later this year.