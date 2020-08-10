Adria Arjona Reportedly Set to Star Opposite Diego Luna in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” Spinoff Series

It looks like Disney has found someone to star opposite Diego Luna in their upcoming Cassian Andor series planned for Disney+. Adria Arjona is reportedly heading to a galaxy far, far away, according to Deadline.

Arjona is best known for her role in Pacific Rim: Uprising, in which she shared the screen with Star Wars star John Boyega.

Disney has not commented on the addition of Arjona to the upcoming series and there are currently no details regarding her role.

The series is also set to return Alan Tudyk to reprise his role as K-2SO.

Also set to be featured in the cast: Denise Gough Genevieve O’Reilly Stellan Skarsgard Kyle Soller

The series will be written and directed by showrunner Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote Rogue One and served as uncredited director of that film's highly publicized reshoots.

Additional writers on the series include Dan Gilroy (Nightcrawler), Beau Willimon (House of Cards), and Stephen Schiff (The Americans).

The Cassian Andor series will take place five years prior to the events of Rogue One and is set to follow one of the film's heroes in the early years of the rebellion against the Empire.

and is set to follow one of the film’s heroes in the early years of the rebellion against the Empire. No release date for the series has been announced.

