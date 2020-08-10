Star Wars Reveals Voice Cast for “Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Stories of Light and Dark” Audiobook

The next Star Wars audiobook is set during the Clone Wars period and will be released later this month. StarWars.com announced the voice cast for the book which includes fan favorite actors reprising their Clone Wars roles.
What’s Happening:
- StarWars.com has revealed that the new Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Stories of Light and Dark audiobook will bring together some of the series’ biggest names.
- Not only will the stories focus on the galaxy’s most notorious characters, but the actors who voiced them throughout the series will reprise their roles for the audiobook.
- The cast includes several names that are sure to please fans of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars:
- Corey Burton (Cad Bane and Count Dooku)
- Nika Futterman (Asajj Ventress)
- Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker)
- Catherine Taber (Padmé Amidala)
- James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi)
- Sam Witwer (Maul)
Full Reader List:
- Introduction…read by Catherine Taber
- “Sharing the Same Face”…read by James Arnold Taylor
- “Dooku Captured”…read by Corey Burton
- “Hostage Crisis”…read by Matt Lanter
- “Pursuit of Peace”…read by Catherine Taber
- “The Shadow of Umbara”…read by James Arnold Taylor
- “Bane’s Story”…read by Corey Burton
- “The Lost Nightsister”…read by Nika Futterman
- “Dark Vengeance”…read by Sam Witwer
- “Almost a Jedi”…read by Olivia Hack
- “Kenobi’s Shadow”…read by James Arnold Taylor
- “Bug”…read by Catherine Taber
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Stories of Light and Dark, is available for pre-order and will be released on August 25.
- The anthology features 11 stories by 11 authors:
- Lou Anders
- Preeti Chhibber
- Zoraida Córdova
- Jason Fry
- Rebecca Roanhorse
- Greg Van Eekhout
- Tom Angleberger
- E. Anne Convery
- Sarah Beth Durst
- Yoon Ha Lee
- Anne Ursu