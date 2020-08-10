Star Wars Reveals Voice Cast for “Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Stories of Light and Dark” Audiobook

The next Star Wars audiobook is set during the Clone Wars period and will be released later this month. StarWars.com announced the voice cast for the book which includes fan favorite actors reprising their Clone Wars roles.

What’s Happening:

Full Reader List:

Introduction…read by Catherine Taber

“Sharing the Same Face”…read by James Arnold Taylor

“Dooku Captured”…read by Corey Burton

“Hostage Crisis”…read by Matt Lanter

“Pursuit of Peace”…read by Catherine Taber

“The Shadow of Umbara”…read by James Arnold Taylor

“Bane’s Story”…read by Corey Burton

“The Lost Nightsister”…read by Nika Futterman

“Dark Vengeance”…read by Sam Witwer

“Almost a Jedi”…read by Olivia Hack

“Kenobi’s Shadow”…read by James Arnold Taylor

“Bug”…read by Catherine Taber