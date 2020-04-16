“Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Stories of Light and Dark” Anthology Book Announced by Lucasfilm Publishing

The hit animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars may be coming to an end very soon on Disney+, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be more opportunities to explore that era of the far-reaching Star Wars saga.

Today Lucasfilm Publishing and Disney Books announced a new anthology collection entitled Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Stories of Light and Dark, which includes eleven short tales inspired by familiar arcs and characters from the popular television show. The book is due out this summer with the cover artwork pictured above.

What’s happening:

A new anthology short-story collection entitled Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Stories of Light and Dark was announced today by Lucasfilm Publishing.

was announced today by Lucasfilm Publishing. The book will contain ten retellings of memorable episodes and arcs from the animated television series plus one original tale about the Dathomirian Nightsisters.

The eleven authors contributing to the book are as follows: Lou Anders ( Thrones & Bones ) , Preeti Chhibber ( Spider-Man: Far From Home – Peter and Ned’s Ultimate Travel Journal ), Zoraida Córdova ( Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – A Crash of Fate ), Jason Fry ( Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Expanded Edition ), Rebecca Roanhorse ( Star Wars: Resistance Reborn ), Greg Van Eekhout ( The Boy at the End of the World ), Tom Angleberger ( The Strange Case of Origami Yoda ), E. Anne Convery ( The Confidence Chronicles ), Sarah Beth Durst ( The Queen of Blood ), Yoon Ha Lee ( Machineries of Empire ), and Anne Ursu ( The Cronus Chronicles ).

, Preeti Chhibber ( ), Zoraida Córdova ( ), Jason Fry ( ), Rebecca Roanhorse ( ), Greg Van Eekhout ( ), Tom Angleberger ( ), E. Anne Convery ( ), Sarah Beth Durst ( ), Yoon Ha Lee ( ), and Anne Ursu ( ). Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Stories of Light and Dark will also feature beautiful watercolor renditions of Star Wars characters by celebrated fan artist Ksenia Zelentsova.

What they’re saying:

Kristin Baver, This Week in Star Wars: “The book has tales from eleven authors, including some of our Star Wars favorites. Each short story is a retelling of memorable episodes from the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series. Readers will also get a brand-new original story that delves deeper into the Nightsisters.”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Stories of Light and Dark will become available on Tuesday, August 25 and is available for pre-order right now from Disney Books.