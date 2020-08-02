Tom Pollock, Attorney Who Brokered Star Wars Deal, Passes Away at 77

Tom Pollock, former Universal Pictures chairman and attorney known for brokering the Star Wars deal for George Lucas, has passed away at the age of 77.
- According to Deadline, Pollock is the one who made the Star Wars deal for George Lucas which gave the filmmaker the rights to the franchise.
- The deal is widely considered to be the greatest deal ever for a filmmaker.
- During his time at Universal, Pollock oversaw a long list of films that includes:
- Jurassic Park
- The Back to the Future trilogy
- Do the Right Thing
- Fried Green Tomatoes
- Backdraft
- Twins
- Cape Fear
- Parenthood
- The Flintstones
- Kindergarten Cop
- Beethoven
- Beethoven’s 2nd
- Casper
- Waterworld
- Sneakers
- Lorenzo’s Oil
- Casino
- Schindler’s List
What they’re saying:
- Ron Meyer, Vice Chairman NBCUniversal: We are incredibly saddened by the loss of Tom Pollock. He played a critical role in securing our Studio’s legacy, and was an extraordinary executive, influential attorney, and a dear friend to so many of us. We will forever feel his impact on our company and within our industry. On behalf of everyone at Universal, we send our deepest condolences to his family and honor his extraordinary accomplishments.”