Tom Pollock, Attorney Who Brokered Star Wars Deal, Passes Away at 77

Tom Pollock, former Universal Pictures chairman and attorney known for brokering the Star Wars deal for George Lucas, has passed away at the age of 77.

According to Deadline

The deal is widely considered to be the greatest deal ever for a filmmaker.

During his time at Universal, Pollock oversaw a long list of films that includes: Jurassic Park The Back to the Future trilogy Do the Right Thing Fried Green Tomatoes Backdraft Twins Cape Fear Parenthood The Flintstones Kindergarten Cop Beethoven Beethoven’s 2nd Casper Waterworld Sneakers Lorenzo’s Oil Casino Schindler’s List



