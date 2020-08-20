Universal Orlando Shares Ways to Celebrate the Spooky Season Without Halloween Horror Nights This Year

July 24, 2020 was a very sad day for fans of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort as it was announced that the event would not be taking place this year. That doesn’t mean the spooky season is completely lost though. Universal Orlando shared a few ideas for different ways fans of the event can celebrate the season in the parks.

While many of those ideas were simply to enjoy some of the more exciting attractions across Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay, there were a few interesting tidbits that were more specifically related to the cancelled event.

First off, at the recently opened Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store, fans can find all kinds of fun event merchandise. And, according to Universal, the store will also be offering food and beverage offerings as well.

It’s not yet clear exactly what these offerings will be.

Some of the merchandise that can be found in the store is also available to order online

One fan-favorite food option we do know will be returning to the park is Pizza Fries. The event staple will be available at Louie’s Italian Restaurant in the New York area of the park.

It’s worth noting that Pizza Fries are typically on the menu at Louie’s as an Annual Passholder-exclusive item but will become available to all guests this fall.

It was also specifically mentioned that guests might encounter a jump scare in the queue for Skull Island: Reign of Kong at Universal Islands of Adventure, a feature that has not been utilized for some time.

These spooky ideas came just a day after Universal announced in a tweet from the official Halloween Horror Nights accounts (both Orlando and Hollywood) that they will share video content from past events with fans

