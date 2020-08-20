Universal Orlando Shares Ways to Celebrate the Spooky Season Without Halloween Horror Nights This Year

by | Aug 20, 2020 4:46 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

July 24, 2020 was a very sad day for fans of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort as it was announced that the event would not be taking place this year. That doesn’t mean the spooky season is completely lost though. Universal Orlando shared a few ideas for different ways fans of the event can celebrate the season in the parks.

  • While many of those ideas were simply to enjoy some of the more exciting attractions across Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay, there were a few interesting tidbits that were more specifically related to the cancelled event.
  • First off, at the recently opened Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store, fans can find all kinds of fun event merchandise. And, according to Universal, the store will also be offering food and beverage offerings as well.
  • It’s not yet clear exactly what these offerings will be.
  • Some of the merchandise that can be found in the store is also available to order online right now.
  • Want to see the Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store? Check out photos from the two themed rooms here.
  • One fan-favorite food option we do know will be returning to the park is Pizza Fries. The event staple will be available at Louie’s Italian Restaurant in the New York area of the park.
  • It’s worth noting that Pizza Fries are typically on the menu at Louie’s as an Annual Passholder-exclusive item but will become available to all guests this fall.
  • It was also specifically mentioned that guests might encounter a jump scare in the queue for Skull Island: Reign of Kong at Universal Islands of Adventure, a feature that has not been utilized for some time.
  • These spooky ideas came just a day after Universal announced in a tweet from the official Halloween Horror Nights accounts (both Orlando and Hollywood) that they will share video content from past events with fans.
  • Want to put your Halloween Horror Nights knowledge to the test? Try out our quiz based on the event.
Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed