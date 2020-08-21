Learn About The Citizens of Batuu in “Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures Fun Facts” Video

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened last year at both Disneyland and Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World, and even though we can only go to Batuu on one coast at this time, that doesn’t stop us from learning all the fun facts we can find on-planet the next time we go!

What’s Happening:

Earlier today, the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel invited kids of all ages to learn about the citizens of Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu, where the Resistance is recruiting rebels and the First Order is on their tail!

The first entry in what we hope becomes a series of Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures Fun Facts, offers us exciting insights into the Star Wars galaxy, from characters to ships and beyond!

Today’s entry takes us to the galaxy’s edge by taking us to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Disney’s Hollywood Studios

We get (albeit brief) introductions to DJ R3X at Oga’s Cantina, Dok Ondar from his eponymous den of antiquities, and “businessman” Hondo Ohnaka among others.

The storyline for the signature attraction of the land, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, is also hinted at in the video, mentioning Rey and Kylo Ren and a secret resistance base.

