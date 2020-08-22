Photo Update from Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort 8/22/2020

While Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure remain closed, The Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort is open and available to guests. The shopping, dining, and entertainment district is still bustling even without the parks operating, and our own Mike C. took a stroll through the area to check everything out.

The hotels of the Disneyland Resort also remain closed at this time. You can see that as you approach Disneyland Hotel from that end of Downtown Disney, there are barricades denying entry to the hotel.

The fan-favorite restaurant, Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen, recently reopened with new protocols and distancing measures, including plastic dividers on their popular outdoor patio seating.

Just days ago, another favorite eatery reopened. La Brea Bakery Cafe is once again welcoming guests and offering their signature dishes, as well as coffees and juices.

The esplanade between Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure is normally a bustling hub of activity. With both of the parks closed, it's quite desolate.

As you approach Disneyland Park, ropes and barriers prevent guests from getting too close to the gates of Walt Disney’s original Magic Kingdom, but in the distance we can see some work being done as scaffoldings adorn some buildings on Main Street U.S.A. hopefully keeping everything nice and pretty for when the parks reopen.

On the other side of the esplanade however, we can get right up to the gates of Disney California Adventure and peer down Buena Vista Street. We also noticed a new billboard for the upcoming Soul on one of the stages of Hollywoodland.

And of course, ducks.

If you’d like to take the same stroll we did, you can take a look at our Park Walk and Talk from Downtown Disney below: