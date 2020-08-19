La Brea Bakery Café Now Reopen at Downtown Disney

Another favorite eatery has reopened at Disneyland Resort. As of today, guests visiting Downtown Disney can now stop by La Brea Bakery Café to enjoy the restaurant’s signature dishes.
What’s Happening:
- La Brea Bakery Café at Downtown Disney has reopened to guests.
- This morning the official Disneyland Today Twitter account shared the news along with a picture of the restaurant’s signature grilled cheese and tomato bisque.
Made with three cheeses, this is the grilled cheese you’ve been missing! Enjoy one today at La Brea Bakery Café—now open in #DowntownDisney! Check the Disneyland app or https://t.co/aRBgSSLNSY for details. pic.twitter.com/AzYDT9RQBQ
— Disneyland Today (@DisneylandToday) August 19, 2020
- Guests can stop by the restaurant to enjoy their favorite bakery classics and delicious coffees and juices.
- La Brea Bakery Café is open daily:
- Monday-Thursday 10:30am-8:00pm
- Friday-Sunday 10:30am-9:00pm
About La Brea Bakery Café:
- Fuel up for the day with fresh-squeezed juices, coffee, baked goods or a delicious breakfast croissant sandwich at the La Brea Bakery Express counter.
- Serving brunch all day, the café features a menu that blends classic favorites with new chef-inspired creations—with a grand assortment of the same fresh-baked-daily breads that made La Brea Bakery a household name. Favorite items include:
- Pecan-stuffed French toast
- Blueberry pancakes
- La Brea Bakery signature burger
- Spicy BBQ bacon chicken sandwich
- Grilled cheese with tomato bisque
- For more information and to view the full menu, please visit the Disneyland Resort website.