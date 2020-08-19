La Brea Bakery Café Now Reopen at Downtown Disney

Made with three cheeses, this is the grilled cheese you’ve been missing! Enjoy one today at La Brea Bakery Café—now open in #DowntownDisney! Check the Disneyland app or https://t.co/aRBgSSLNSY for details. pic.twitter.com/AzYDT9RQBQ

— Disneyland Today (@DisneylandToday) August 19, 2020