Final Episode of “The Rohdes, Less Traveled” Focuses on Light and Lights of Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Unfortunately, we have come upon the last episode of “The Rohdes, Less Traveled,” a short video series created by Walt Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde and his family that offers insight into some of his creative process. This, the final episode, illuminates how light evokes emotion and how lighting is used throughout Disney’s Animal Kingdom to create unique environments.
What’s Happening:
- One of the reasons so many love Disney’s Animal Kingdom, is the richly detailed environments that the guests find themselves in. What better way to learn about those details than through Walt Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde and his family, who in their YouTube series, examine some of the finer details of the park.
- This, the last episode of a 5-part series, focuses on how Light and Lights are used at the park.
- Rohde begins by introducing the primal emotions that light creates, whether it be light from the sun, or light from a fire, and elaborates on how man likes to gather around a fire for various rituals.
- He goes on to describe how light is used in the park, using different colors and “temperatures” to create the right emotions, as well as the use of lights as actual physical objects to help tell the story of the environment one is walking through.
- Rohde wraps up the video, and the series, by describing the natural feel of the lighting in Pandora: The World of Avatar, adding that his favorite time of day in that part of the park is when the sun sets and the lighting transitions naturally to come from the plant-life of that section of the park.
- There are four other videos in this series that focus on the following topics: