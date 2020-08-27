Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde Explores Swahili Architecture in New Episode of “The Rohdes, Less Traveled”

Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde and his family are back in the fourth episode of their new web series, The Rohdes, Less Traveled, exploring the real world inspirations behind Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park.

What’s Happening:

The fourth episode of The Rohdes, Less Traveled takes a look at Swahili architecture and where you can find it at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Walt Disney World Resort

takes a look at Swahili architecture and where you can find it at The series stars Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde and his family members Mel, Kellan, and Brandt.

In the video, Joe Rohde explains that the architecture in Harame Village is based on the coastal Swahili architecture of East Africa, explaining why he made that choice.

He also goes into details about how that style of architecture pulls in Arabic, Indian, and Islamic influences in addition to indigenous traditions.

The architecture style also allowed them to make the area feel bigger than it really is by framing areas in shapes.

