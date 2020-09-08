Disneyland Paris Cancels Performances of Rhythms of the Pride Lands, Jungle Book Jive Live Shows

Shortly after bringing back the live shows Rhythms of the Pride Land and Jungle Book Jive, Disneyland Paris Resort has decided to stop those performances.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris has announced they decided to postpone additional performances of The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands stage show and the Jungle Book Jive.
- These cancellations are in effect through their original run dates.
Both shows were brought back in August and were to perform through the summer. Rhythms of the Pride Lands started on August 15th at Disneyland Paris, and Jungle Book Jive resumed on July 22nd at Walt Disney Studios Park.
- In addition to postponing Rhythms of the Pride Lands and Jungle Book Jive, the resort has also delayed the opening of Disney Junior Dream Factory at Walt Disney Studios Park.
- Disneyland Paris says the decision to cancel is based on a number of considerations and reiterated that they have “taken a deliberate approach” with the phased reopenings.
- Since its July 15th reopening the Resort has opened and closed experiences, from hotels and park entertainment, to restaurants and shops.
- In fact, earlier this year, the Resort announced schedule changes for some of their hotels including the upcoming closing of Hotel Cheyenne which welcomed guests back in July.
ICYMI:
- Disneyland Paris has announced a change to their resort hotel phased reopening schedule, temporarily closing one resort and reopening another in December.
- The Resort is about to enter a spooky season as Halloween descends on Disneyland Paris! From September 26th – November 1st guests can experience seasonal festivities including character encounters, themed treats, colorful costumes and more surprises.
- Now that Eurostar rail service has resumed, guests living in England can once again enjoy direct service between London and Disneyland Paris Resort in just over two and a half hours.