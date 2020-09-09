Disney Shares Official Trailer for “Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom”

“Welcome to a place where wonder meets the wild.” Disney+ has shared the official trailer for the National Geographic documentary series, Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

Ever wonder what goes on behind the scenes with the live animals at Disney Parks? Disney fans won’t have to wait long to find out!

On September 25th, Disney+ will debut their new documentary series Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom which explores the awesome skill and care provided to a wide variety of species that live at Walt Disney World

narrated by Josh Gad

In addition to interviews and first hand experiences from Cast Members and animal care experts, audiences will get an up close look at the care facilities and homes of the animals at Disney’s Animal Kingdom EPCOT

About the Series:

National Geographic and Disney+ invite fans to peek behind the curtain of the most-visited theme parks in the world to explore Earth’s iconic animal kingdoms with Disney’s dedicated and highly skilled animal care experts and veterinary teams as guides.

