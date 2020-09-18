“Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” Returning to Theaters to Celebrate 40th Anniversary

One of the most iconic (and often misquoted) scenes in cinematic history comes from the beloved Star Wars sequel The Empire Strikes Back. Soon, Star Wars fans will be able to see the classic film and its iconic scene on the big screen once again as it returns to theaters in celebration of its 40th anniversary.
- The Empire Strikes Back hit theaters on May 21, 1980.
- With theaters being shut down earlier in the year, the classic sequel will return to theaters next week, with showings starting on Friday, September 25.
- The special re-release celebrates the iconic film’s 40th anniversary.
- You can find showtimes for a theater near you on Fandango now.
- D23 recently hosted a drive-in of The Empire Strikes Back in California. Check out Mike’s recap of the event.
ICYMI – More Star Wars news:
- Entertainment Earth has an exclusive new wallet based on the hit Star Wars and Disney+ series The Mandalorian.
- A slate of Star Wars and Marvel panels have been announced for the first ever Hasbro PulseCon as well as a second slate of Star Wars, Marvel and ABC panels for New York Comic Con.
- For the first time ever, merchandise will be shipped from the planet of Batuu and made available at the all-new Star Wars Trading Post.