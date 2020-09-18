“Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” Returning to Theaters to Celebrate 40th Anniversary

One of the most iconic (and often misquoted) scenes in cinematic history comes from the beloved Star Wars sequel The Empire Strikes Back. Soon, Star Wars fans will be able to see the classic film and its iconic scene on the big screen once again as it returns to theaters in celebration of its 40th anniversary.

The Empire Strikes Back hit theaters on May 21, 1980.

hit theaters on May 21, 1980. With theaters being shut down earlier in the year, the classic sequel will return to theaters next week, with showings starting on Friday, September 25.

The special re-release celebrates the iconic film’s 40th anniversary.

