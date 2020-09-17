Marvel, Star Wars and ABC Panels Announced for New York Comic Con

A second slate of panels has been announced for New York Comic Con next month, including some related to Marvel, Star Wars and ABC.

A Conversation with Executive Producers and Cast Members from ABC’s The Good Doctor

Join the Cast and Executive Producers from the hit ABC & Sony Pictures Television series, The Good Doctor .

. David Shore, Freddie Highmore, and the cast will break down the season three finale and give fans an exclusive inside peek into what’s to come in the two-part season four premiere “Frontline,” about the Covid-19 pandemic.

X-Men | The Art and Making of the Animated Series

Meet the creative team behind one of the most celebrated, revolutionary animated TV shows of all time as they discuss their new book, X-Men: The Art and Making of the Animated Series , by Eric Lewald (series showrunner) and Julia Lewald (series writer).

, by Eric Lewald (series showrunner) and Julia Lewald (series writer). The Lewalds are joined by other celebrated creators who helped make X-Men: The Animated Series, including: Larry Houston (series producer/director) Rick Hoberg (series artist) Stephanie Graziano (production) Sven Larsen (VP, Licensed Publishing for Marvel)

Panelists will discuss what it’s like to develop, pitch, design, write, draw, direct, and produce a hit animated series, while showcasing never-before-seen production and promotional materials from the art book.

Marvel’s Black Panther: Sins of the King

Step into Wakanda with Emmy-nominated William Jackson Harper and the award-winning writing team for Marvel’s Black Panther: Sins of the King , from Serial Box.

, from Serial Box. Get an inside look into the upcoming immersive e-book and audiobook series and be the first to hear an exclusive audio excerpt from William Jackson Harper (The Good Place), who will be narrating the series.

The Jedi Mind – Lessons in Mindfulness from Star Wars

The code that all Jedi strive to follow offers principles for being at peace and learning. In fact, these tenets are useful not just in a galaxy far, far away, but here in our own world.

While the Force isn't present in our galaxy, we can still learn from how the Jedi use it to guide their lives. And we can use these lessons about the Force as a gateway to studying mindfulness and putting practices into action.

Join a panel of guests for an exploration of how the practice of mindfulness inspires and empowers some of our favorite Star Wars characters, and how we can bring some of that inspiration into our everyday lives.

Panelists include: Amy Ratcliffe, author of The Jedi Mind Ashley Eckstein, the voice of Ahsoka Tano on Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels , and founder of Her Universe Dr. Drea Letamendi, psychologist and co-host of the Lattes with Leia podcast.



