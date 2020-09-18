Marvel and Star Wars Panels, Celebrity Guests Set for Hasbro PulseCon 2020

by | Sep 18, 2020 10:49 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Hasbro, Inc. officially revealed its programming slate of immersive fan experiences for the first ever Hasbro PulseCon today, featuring a dynamic panel lineup, top celebrity guests, and must-see music appearances all free of charge.

  • A slate of Star Wars and Marvel panels have been announced for the virtual convention, all of which will take place on the first day of the event (Friday, September 25):
  • HASBRO STAR WARS PANEL
    • Panelists: Hasbro Star Wars Brand Team
    • Join members of the Hasbro Marketing & Design teams and Lucasfilm Product Development team as they discuss the popular Hasbro Star Wars line, including The Black Series and The Vintage Collection. Attendees will get an in-depth look at Hasbro’s latest action figure and premium roleplay offerings from throughout the saga. Word on the Holonet is there may also be a few surprises. This is the way!
  • HASBRO STAR WARS HASLAB PANEL
    • Panelists: Hasbro Star Wars Brand Team
    • In 2018, we launched HasLab with a dream: make the biggest Vintage Collection vehicle ever, the ones fans had been requesting for years, Jabba’s Sail Barge, the Khetanna. Join members of the Hasbro Marketing & Design teams as they reveal the next Star Wars HasLab Vintage Collection dream project!
  • STAR WARS ENTERTAINMENT PANEL
    • Panelists: Ashley Eckstein, Dee Bradley Baker, Patrick from the Hasbro Star Wars Brand Team
    • Join Ashley Eckstein, aka Ahsoka Tano, and the Captain himself, Dee Bradley Baker, from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels to discuss both shows as well as new and exciting Hasbro product inspired by the series. Moderated by Patrick from the Hasbro Star Wars Brand Team, you’ll get the inside scoop on their personal Star Wars collections and a first look at their reactions to seeing their characters come to life in figure form.
  • HASBRO MARVEL PANEL
    • Panelists: Jesse Falcon, Hasbro Marvel Brand Team
    • The Hasbro Marvel product experts will discuss some exciting news around Hasbro’s ever popular Marvel LEGENDS action figure line! Viewers will also get a sneak peek of upcoming, never before seen Marvel action figures plus some special surprises as well.

  • Celebrity guests virtually attending Hasbro PulseCon include:
    • John Cena (Bumblebee)
    • Joe Manganiello (True Blood)
    • Ashley Eckstein (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Star Wars: The Clone Wars)
    • Matthew Lillard (D&D Fan, Scooby Doo)
    • Ernie Hudson (Ghostbusters: Afterlife)
    • Jason Reitman (Ghostbusters: Afterlife)
    • Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Clone Wars)
  • There will also be a special message from Henry Golding (Snake Eyes) and unique experiences from musical guests including Fall Out Boy, Lights and Jack Black and Kyle Gass of Tenacious D.
  • Attendees can expect one-of-a-kind access to their favorite franchises during Hasbro PulseCon, and interactive experiences connecting fans with the creative talent that help bring them all to life.
  • Fans will get a livestream experience to celebrate with special guests, receive exclusive access to exciting brand reveals, purchase Hasbro PulseCon merch, and participate with interactive elements such as live Q&A, trivia and even virtual ‘ghost hunting’ in celebration of National Ghost Hunting Day.
  • For every viewer of Hasbro PulseCon, Hasbro will donate a toy or game to Toys for Tots up to 100,000 pieces. Through the gift of a new toy, Marine Toys for Tots helps bring hope and joy to America's less fortunate children.
  • The event will be available exclusively through the Hasbro Pulse YouTube Channel on September 25-26, 2020.
 
 
