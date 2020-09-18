Exclusive “The Mandalorian” Wallet from Entertainment Earth Available for Pre-Order

This is the way. Entertainment Earth has an exclusive new wallet based on the hit Star Wars and Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

This new wallet was planned to be a New York Comic Con exclusive from Entertainment Earth and will have the standard Entertainment Earth Exclusive sticker.

With the event happening virtually this year, Entertainment Earth’s exclusive items can be purchased online

Entertainment Earth Exclusive! Whether you're engaging in cosplay or just need to freshen up your wallet game, this sensational Star Wars: The Mandalorian Etched Print PU Bifold Wallet should do the trick.

Made of brown PU, it features a black etched image of Mando's Razor Crest ship and a metal embellishment of his helmet on the exterior.

Inside, you'll find 3 card slots, a window ID slot, and a bill compartment.

The wallet comes packaged in an open window box and measures approximately 4 1/4-inches wide x 3 1/4-inches tall x 3/4-inch thick when closed. When open, it measures about 8 1/4-inches wide.