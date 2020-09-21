Construction Continues on Walkway Connecting Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa

As we were at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa earlier this morning, we thought we’d hop aboard the Walt Disney World Monorail to check on the work that continues on a small project that many fans are looking forward to, the walkway and bridge that will soon connect Magic Kingdom to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa.

What’s Happening:

Last year, Disney confirmed Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Once the path is completed, The Transportation and Ticket Center, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Magic Kingdom Disney’s Contemporary Resort Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Boat transportation can still be utilized for the Magic Kingdom resorts, as well as the Monorail for those resorts on the Monorail loop.

The new swing-bridge is being constructed over a maintenance canal that is used for the Electrical Water Pageant.

The pathway is nearing completion but isn’t open yet. Only from above did we see where the pathway will connect with Disney’s flagship resort (pictured below)

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa opened to the public for the first time earlier today after being used as part of the NBA Bubble

The Villas and Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort are still open while the rest of the resort is under refurbishment, though new operational changes were announced